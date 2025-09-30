Violence in Faith: Targeted Attack on Mormon Church Raises Alarm

In a chilling incident, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan, became a target of violence, resulting in four fatalities and several injuries. The attack occurred during Sunday morning services, raising concerns of religious bias against Mormons.

The assailant, Thomas Jacob Sanford, a 40-year-old ex-Marine from Burton, was neutralized by police shortly after his rampage, which included ramming a truck into the church building, gunfire, and arson. Investigators are actively exploring Sanford's motivations, citing potential religious animosity.

The FBI is spearheading the probe to determine the premeditated nature of the assault. This incident is part of a worrying trend, marking the 324th mass shooting in the U.S. in 2025, amplifying calls for enhanced measures to protect faith communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)