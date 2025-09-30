Chicago Tensions Rise as Trump Administration Deploys Federal Agents
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker criticized President Trump's deployment of federal immigration agents in Chicago and its suburbs. The move, part of 'Operation Midway Blitz,' has sparked local protests and raised concerns over the militarized enforcement of immigration policies. Pritzker and local leaders vow to protect immigrant communities.
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has voiced strong opposition against the Trump administration's decision to send federal immigration agents to Chicago. The move, part of 'Operation Midway Blitz,' aims to increase deportations amid rising tensions and protests in the city.
Pritzker, alongside Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, criticized the deployment of nearly 100 troops, asserting that the city's efforts to shield undocumented immigrants have been challenged by federal enforcement. The presence of armed agents downtown highlights the ongoing clash between local leaders and the presidential administration.
Despite the administration's aggressive stance, Chicago leaders remain resolute in their commitment to protect immigrant communities. Protests have erupted outside immigration centers, with tensions escalating due to law enforcement's use of chemical agents and clashes with civilians.
