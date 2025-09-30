Left Menu

California Leads AI Regulation with New Law: SB 53 Shakes the Industry

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law mandating AI companies disclose risk mitigation plans. This move positions California as a leader in AI regulation, filling a gap left by the U.S. Congress. The law requires companies worth over $500M to conduct risk assessments, setting a high standard nationwide.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a significant law into action, compelling AI industry giants like OpenAI to reveal their risk management strategies. This legislation positions California at the forefront of AI regulation, a sector crucial to the state's economic framework.

Known as SB 53, the law addresses a regulatory vacuum at the federal level. It proposes a template for national legislation, encouraging the federal government to create broader standards while maintaining the rigorous benchmarks set by California. The law supersedes an earlier legislative attempt stalled due to industry resistance.

The mandate affects companies earning over $500 million, requiring them to publicly disclose risk assessments and allowing fines up to $1 million per incident. Despite industry hopes for federal regulation that could streamline conflicting state laws, this move asserts California's role in AI governance, drawing reactions nationwide.

