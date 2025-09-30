Left Menu

Legal Showdown: U.S. Justice Department vs. Minnesota Sanctuary Policies

The U.S. Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against Minnesota over its sanctuary policies, accusing the state of hindering federal immigration authorities. These policies allegedly lead to the release of dangerous individuals, contravening federal laws. Similar lawsuits have been filed against other cities, including New York and Los Angeles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 04:43 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 04:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States Justice Department announced on Monday that it has initiated legal proceedings against Minnesota and its state officials due to their immigration sanctuary policies. This move is part of a broader legal initiative by the administration of Republican President Donald Trump targeting Democrat-led jurisdictions.

The lawsuit contends that the cities of Minneapolis, St. Paul, and Hennepin County failed to collaborate with federal immigration authorities. The Justice Department claims this lack of cooperation resulted in the release of individuals it labeled as 'dangerous criminals,' including those convicted of assault and human trafficking, who would typically face deportation.

Officials from Minnesota, including those from the governor's office, attorney general's office, and the mayors' offices of St. Paul and Minneapolis, have yet to comment. The Justice Department has similarly sued cities like New York, Los Angeles, and recently, Boston, arguing that sanctuary laws obstruct the administration's deportation efforts, posing significant risks according to Brett Shumate, assistant attorney general.

