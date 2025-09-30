Legal Showdown: U.S. Justice Department vs. Minnesota Sanctuary Policies

The United States Justice Department announced on Monday that it has initiated legal proceedings against Minnesota and its state officials due to their immigration sanctuary policies. This move is part of a broader legal initiative by the administration of Republican President Donald Trump targeting Democrat-led jurisdictions.

The lawsuit contends that the cities of Minneapolis, St. Paul, and Hennepin County failed to collaborate with federal immigration authorities. The Justice Department claims this lack of cooperation resulted in the release of individuals it labeled as 'dangerous criminals,' including those convicted of assault and human trafficking, who would typically face deportation.

Officials from Minnesota, including those from the governor's office, attorney general's office, and the mayors' offices of St. Paul and Minneapolis, have yet to comment. The Justice Department has similarly sued cities like New York, Los Angeles, and recently, Boston, arguing that sanctuary laws obstruct the administration's deportation efforts, posing significant risks according to Brett Shumate, assistant attorney general.