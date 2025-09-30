RGP Chief Manoj Parab Faces Intimidation Charges Amid GST Dispute

In a move stirring political tensions in Goa, the police have lodged a criminal intimidation case against Revolutionary Goans Party chief Manoj Parab. The charge stems from an encounter between Parab and State Minister Nilkanth Halarnkar during a campaign event, a police official confirmed Tuesday.

The confrontation, centered on contentious GST reforms, took place in Pirna village within Thivim constituency. It gained significant traction on social media after a video of Parab questioning Halarnkar went viral.

RGP MLA Viresh Borkar, standing by Parab at the police station, condemned the ruling BJP, accusing them of employing pressure tactics to stifle dissent. Despite these allegations, Borkar asserted that RGP remains undeterred.

(With inputs from agencies.)