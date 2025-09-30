Left Menu

RGP Chief Manoj Parab Faces Intimidation Charges Amid GST Dispute

The Goa police have charged Manoj Parab, chief of the Revolutionary Goans Party, with criminal intimidation following a confrontation with State Minister Nilkanth Halarnkar over GST reforms. The incident occurred during a public campaign, sparking accusations of political suppression by RGP supporters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 30-09-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 12:12 IST
RGP Chief Manoj Parab Faces Intimidation Charges Amid GST Dispute
  • Country:
  • India

In a move stirring political tensions in Goa, the police have lodged a criminal intimidation case against Revolutionary Goans Party chief Manoj Parab. The charge stems from an encounter between Parab and State Minister Nilkanth Halarnkar during a campaign event, a police official confirmed Tuesday.

The confrontation, centered on contentious GST reforms, took place in Pirna village within Thivim constituency. It gained significant traction on social media after a video of Parab questioning Halarnkar went viral.

RGP MLA Viresh Borkar, standing by Parab at the police station, condemned the ruling BJP, accusing them of employing pressure tactics to stifle dissent. Despite these allegations, Borkar asserted that RGP remains undeterred.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Baht Dilemma: Thai Gold Traders Battle Potential Tax

The Baht Dilemma: Thai Gold Traders Battle Potential Tax

 Global
2
UGC Cracks Down on Non-Compliant Private Universities

UGC Cracks Down on Non-Compliant Private Universities

 India
3
Deadly Explosion Rocks Balochistan: A Grim Reminder of Regional Instability

Deadly Explosion Rocks Balochistan: A Grim Reminder of Regional Instability

 Pakistan
4
Historic Victory: Tilak Varma Leads India to Asia Cup Triumph

Historic Victory: Tilak Varma Leads India to Asia Cup Triumph

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025