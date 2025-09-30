Explosive Attack Leaves Cargo Ship Adrift in Red Sea

Authorities confirmed that the crew from the Dutch-flagged cargo ship Minervagracht were safely transferred to Djibouti after a harrowing attack in the Red Sea. The explosive device that targeted the vessel set it ablaze, prompting an urgent helicopter rescue.

The attack, which left the Minervagracht adrift, required the emergency evacuation of its 19 crew members. The EU maritime mission Aspides reported on Tuesday that the crew had been successfully relocated to safety.

Despite being adrift, the Minervagracht currently poses no immediate threat, according to both Aspides and the vessel's operator. The cause of the attack remains under investigation as authorities assess the damage to the ship.

