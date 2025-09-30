Explosive Attack Leaves Cargo Ship Adrift in Red Sea
The Dutch-flagged cargo ship Minervagracht was attacked with an explosive device in the Red Sea, causing a fire and leaving it adrift. All 19 crew members were safely transferred to Djibouti via helicopter rescue. The ship remains in the sea following the incident, according to EU maritime mission Aspides.
Authorities confirmed that the crew from the Dutch-flagged cargo ship Minervagracht were safely transferred to Djibouti after a harrowing attack in the Red Sea. The explosive device that targeted the vessel set it ablaze, prompting an urgent helicopter rescue.
The attack, which left the Minervagracht adrift, required the emergency evacuation of its 19 crew members. The EU maritime mission Aspides reported on Tuesday that the crew had been successfully relocated to safety.
Despite being adrift, the Minervagracht currently poses no immediate threat, according to both Aspides and the vessel's operator. The cause of the attack remains under investigation as authorities assess the damage to the ship.
