UN experts urge Belarus to end restrictions on detained mothers’ contact with children

A group of United Nations human rights experts has called on Belarus to urgently lift restrictions preventing women detained on extremism-related charges from maintaining meaningful contact with their children. The experts warned that such limitations not only violate international human rights obligations but also inflict deep psychological harm on children and undermine the principles of family unity.

Limited and delayed communication

According to reports received by the UN experts, women in detention on dubious “extremism” charges are permitted to correspond with their children only once every two to three months. Direct communication—including in-person visits and phone calls—is systematically denied. The experts stressed that these restrictions represent unnecessary and disproportionate measures that disregard the best interests of the child.

“We urge Belarus to immediately allow for regular, including in-person communication between mothers deprived of liberty and their children,” the experts stated. “Authorities should also consider alternative non-custodial measures, especially for women with dependent children.”

International obligations and Bangkok Rules

Belarus is a party to international treaties that require it to treat persons deprived of liberty with dignity and humanity, while also protecting family life. Under the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), the state is obliged to ensure that children are not separated from their parents against their will, except when necessary for the child’s best interests.

In addition, the UN Rules for the Treatment of Women Prisoners and Non-Custodial Measures for Women Offenders (known as the Bangkok Rules) emphasize facilitating contact between women prisoners and their children. These rules recommend measures such as granting home leave, ensuring regular visits, and replacing imprisonment with non-custodial alternatives for mothers with dependent children wherever possible.

Dubious legal framework and arbitrary detention

The experts also expressed broader concerns about Belarus’s anti-extremism legal framework, which has been widely criticized as incompatible with international human rights law. Despite repeated calls by UN bodies to revise these laws, Belarusian authorities continue to apply them in ways that lead to arbitrary detentions.

The Working Group on Arbitrary Detention has issued several opinions on this matter, including Opinion 54/2024 and Opinion 64/2023, which found detentions under the anti-extremism framework to be arbitrary and in violation of international norms.

“There are serious reasons to believe that a number of women detained on extremism charges are being arbitrarily deprived of their liberty,” the experts noted. “Independent reviews must be conducted to assess the grounds for detention, and those held arbitrarily should be released without delay.”

Allegations of ill-treatment and lack of accountability

The experts further raised concerns over persistent allegations of ill-treatment of persons convicted on extremism and terrorism charges, including women. Reports indicate widespread mistreatment against a backdrop of systemic impunity, with little to no accountability for those responsible.

The experts highlighted that women in detention often face harsher conditions and are subjected to treatment that violates both the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and international standards for humane treatment of detainees.

A call for urgent action

In light of these findings, the UN experts are urging Belarus to:

Allow immediate and regular communication, including face-to-face visits, between women detainees and their children.

Replace imprisonment with non-custodial measures for mothers with dependent children where appropriate.

Review the country’s anti-extremism and counter-terrorism laws to align them with international human rights standards.

Address the widespread allegations of ill-treatment in detention facilities and ensure accountability for violations.

The experts warned that continued restrictions and misuse of anti-extremism laws not only violate the rights of women detainees but also place undue burdens on children who are unjustly deprived of maternal contact.

Broader human rights implications

This latest statement reflects a growing body of criticism from the UN and human rights organizations regarding Belarus’s deteriorating rights environment. Arbitrary detentions, restrictions on family contact, and systemic ill-treatment have become recurring issues, highlighting the urgent need for reforms.

The experts concluded by reminding Belarus of its binding international obligations and the humanitarian imperative to prioritize the best interests of children when dealing with cases involving detained mothers.