Bombay High Court Upholds Charges in High-Profile POCSO Case

The Bombay High Court has upheld a rape case against a 29-year-old man despite his marriage to a minor, emphasizing that the POCSO Act criminalizes sexual relations with minors regardless of consent or subsequent marriage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-09-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 14:20 IST
The Bombay High Court has dismissed an appeal to quash a rape case against a 29-year-old man, reinforcing the importance of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused had married the minor victim, and they now have a child, but the court has maintained that these factors do not absolve him of criminal charges.

Justices Urmila Joshi Phalke and Nandesh Deshpande of the Nagpur bench issued the ruling on September 26. They rejected the accused's argument that the relationship was consensual and the marriage legally registered when the victim turned 18, underscoring that factual consent is irrelevant under the POCSO Act's provisions.

The case highlights the court's commitment to protect minors below the age of 18 from sexual exploitation and abuse. The POCSO Act stands as a critical tool to ensure children's safety, and the court affirmed that any sexual activity involving minors, regardless of perceived consent, remains a criminal offense.

