Teen's Tragic Death Ignites Tensions in Uttar Pradesh
A 16-year-old Bajrang Dal worker named Shobhit was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad due to a social media dispute. The incident sparked protests by Bajrang Dal members demanding arrests. Police have started investigations and are questioning the family of the suspect.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moradabad | Updated: 30-09-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 14:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Tensions rose in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad after the shooting death of a 16-year-old Bajrang Dal worker named Shobhit on Monday night, police confirmed.
The tragic incident, which took place in Dehri village under the Katghar police station area, allegedly stemmed from a dispute over an Instagram post. A forensic team has been deployed to probe the incident, according to the police.
Bajrang Dal members demanded swift arrests, leading to a protest outside the Katghar police station. The situation grew tense but remains under control, authorities assured. Investigations continue as police question the suspect's family.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UN Chief Condemns Deadly Crackdown on Madagascar Protests Over Power, Water
United Voices: UK Kashmiris Protest for Justice in PoJK
Tensions Rise in Ladakh: Protests Marred by Violence and Arrests
Leh in Turmoil: Activist's Arrest Sparks Controversy and Protests
Rahul Gandhi Demands Justice for Ladakh Protesters