Teen's Tragic Death Ignites Tensions in Uttar Pradesh

Tensions rose in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad after the shooting death of a 16-year-old Bajrang Dal worker named Shobhit on Monday night, police confirmed.

The tragic incident, which took place in Dehri village under the Katghar police station area, allegedly stemmed from a dispute over an Instagram post. A forensic team has been deployed to probe the incident, according to the police.

Bajrang Dal members demanded swift arrests, leading to a protest outside the Katghar police station. The situation grew tense but remains under control, authorities assured. Investigations continue as police question the suspect's family.