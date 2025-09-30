Left Menu

Teen's Tragic Death Ignites Tensions in Uttar Pradesh

A 16-year-old Bajrang Dal worker named Shobhit was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad due to a social media dispute. The incident sparked protests by Bajrang Dal members demanding arrests. Police have started investigations and are questioning the family of the suspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moradabad | Updated: 30-09-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 14:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions rose in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad after the shooting death of a 16-year-old Bajrang Dal worker named Shobhit on Monday night, police confirmed.

The tragic incident, which took place in Dehri village under the Katghar police station area, allegedly stemmed from a dispute over an Instagram post. A forensic team has been deployed to probe the incident, according to the police.

Bajrang Dal members demanded swift arrests, leading to a protest outside the Katghar police station. The situation grew tense but remains under control, authorities assured. Investigations continue as police question the suspect's family.

