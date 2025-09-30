Customs Bust: 2kg Cocaine Seized at Airport

The Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs department confiscated 2 kg of cocaine from a passenger who landed from Singapore, according to official reports on Tuesday.

After being tipped off, agents intercepted the passenger upon arrival at the international airport on September 28, authorities relayed.

Preliminary investigations revealed the cocaine, valued at Rs 2 crore, was smuggled as a food item. The passenger remains in custody as authorities proceed with their inquiries, withholding identity for now.

(With inputs from agencies.)