Customs Bust: 2kg Cocaine Seized at Airport
Customs officials seized 2 kg of cocaine from a passenger arriving from Singapore. Acting on a tip-off, they intercepted the individual at the international airport. The drug, worth Rs 2 crore, was hidden as a food item. The passenger is detained; investigations continue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-09-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 17:47 IST
- Country:
- India
The Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs department confiscated 2 kg of cocaine from a passenger who landed from Singapore, according to official reports on Tuesday.
After being tipped off, agents intercepted the passenger upon arrival at the international airport on September 28, authorities relayed.
Preliminary investigations revealed the cocaine, valued at Rs 2 crore, was smuggled as a food item. The passenger remains in custody as authorities proceed with their inquiries, withholding identity for now.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Stampede Controversy: Calls for Political Investigation in Karur
International Investigation Launched into Zubeen Garg's Tragic Death
ED Raids: Reliance Infrastructure Under Investigation
Urvashi Rautela Questioned in 1xBet Money Laundering Investigation
Senators Urge Investigation into Tesla's Self-Driving System Flaws