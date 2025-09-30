Left Menu

Customs Bust: 2kg Cocaine Seized at Airport

Customs officials seized 2 kg of cocaine from a passenger arriving from Singapore. Acting on a tip-off, they intercepted the individual at the international airport. The drug, worth Rs 2 crore, was hidden as a food item. The passenger is detained; investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-09-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 17:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs department confiscated 2 kg of cocaine from a passenger who landed from Singapore, according to official reports on Tuesday.

After being tipped off, agents intercepted the passenger upon arrival at the international airport on September 28, authorities relayed.

Preliminary investigations revealed the cocaine, valued at Rs 2 crore, was smuggled as a food item. The passenger remains in custody as authorities proceed with their inquiries, withholding identity for now.

(With inputs from agencies.)

