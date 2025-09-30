Gauteng Expands SIU Probe After R2bn Corruption Exposed at Tembisa Hospital

The Gauteng Provincial Government has announced plans to request a widespread Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe into multiple hospitals across the province, following the release of a damning interim report into corruption at Tembisa Hospital in Ekurhuleni. The findings have exposed extensive looting within the provincial healthcare system, confirming long-held suspicions of systemic irregularities in procurement and financial management.

SIU Findings: Syndicates Behind R2 Billion Looting

According to the SIU’s interim report, investigators uncovered the existence of three coordinated syndicates that orchestrated the theft of more than R2 billion intended for healthcare services. The report revealed that these networks primarily operated through procurement fraud, with the involvement of low-level employees who allegedly manipulated contracts and payments.

While the report indicated that much of the corruption was facilitated at the entry level, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi stressed that no act of corruption—regardless of the level of involvement—would be tolerated. “Corruption is corruption, and it must be hunted regardless of those involved and the levels they occupy within government,” he declared.

Expanding the Investigation Province-Wide

Premier Lesufi described the report as both “damning and disturbing,” affirming that it validated the government’s earlier suspicions that corruption at Tembisa Hospital extended far beyond a single institution.

“We are ready to immediately implement the findings of this report. From what we have seen, it is clear that we need to broaden this investigation to other hospitals in the province, especially those that experienced unexplained hikes in procurement expenditure in recent years,” he said.

Lesufi further cautioned that similar fraudulent schemes may have infiltrated other healthcare facilities, calling for swift and decisive action to safeguard public resources and restore accountability.

Honouring Whistleblower Babita Deokaran

The Premier highlighted the symbolic importance of the report’s release in the context of whistleblower Babita Deokaran’s sacrifice. Deokaran, a senior health official, was assassinated in 2021 after exposing irregularities at Tembisa Hospital.

Lesufi described her as a “true hero” whose courage inspired the ongoing anti-corruption efforts. “This is a critical step in honouring Babita Deokaran’s legacy and fulfilling our promise that her death would not be in vain. The SIU’s investigation has confirmed her integrity, and we will ensure our public service is not a sanctuary for the corrupt,” he affirmed.

Accountability and Next Steps

The Gauteng government has pledged to hold not only the implicated employees but also the managers and leaders of affected institutions accountable. The Premier emphasized that those entrusted with public healthcare cannot be shielded from scrutiny and must answer for the misconduct that has compromised service delivery.

The expansion of the SIU investigation will focus on identifying similar patterns of procurement fraud across hospitals, tightening internal controls, and ensuring that those guilty of corruption face the full consequences of the law.

A Broader Fight Against Corruption in Healthcare

The revelations at Tembisa Hospital underscore wider concerns about governance in South Africa’s public healthcare system, where corruption diverts critical resources away from patient care. For Gauteng, the outcome of the probe is expected to set an important precedent for accountability and transparency in public institutions.

By extending the investigation to other hospitals, the provincial government aims not only to dismantle entrenched networks of corruption but also to rebuild trust in the healthcare system—an essential service on which millions of citizens depend.