Cuttack Vigilance Uncovers Major Assets in Corruption Probe

The Odisha Vigilance department has brought to light substantial assets tied to an additional tahasildar, amounting to a large financial discovery during a corruption investigation. Among the uncovered assets are Rs 75 lakh in cash, three buildings, a flat, and four high-value plots, according to an officer involved.

In response to allegations of holding assets disproportionately larger than known income sources, vigilance teams conducted searches at the properties owned by the additional tahasildar, situated in Barang, Cuttack district. This morning's raids have revealed two triple-storeyed buildings, a flat in Bhubaneswar, a double-storeyed building in Khurda, Rs 75 lakh in cash, 100 grams of gold, and a vehicle.

The accused revenue officer, a government employee since 1995, started his career earning a modest Rs 2,000 monthly. The vigilance department continues its investigation, with additional raids on a panchayat extension officer in Keonjhar district currently underway.

