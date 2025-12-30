Left Menu

Cuttack Vigilance Uncovers Major Assets in Corruption Probe

The Odisha Vigilance department uncovered substantial assets from the possession of an additional tahasildar, including Rs 75 lakh cash, buildings, a flat, and plots, amid allegations of disproportionate assets. The officer joined government service in 1995 and was initially paid Rs 2,000 monthly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-12-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 13:20 IST
Cuttack Vigilance Uncovers Major Assets in Corruption Probe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha Vigilance department has brought to light substantial assets tied to an additional tahasildar, amounting to a large financial discovery during a corruption investigation. Among the uncovered assets are Rs 75 lakh in cash, three buildings, a flat, and four high-value plots, according to an officer involved.

In response to allegations of holding assets disproportionately larger than known income sources, vigilance teams conducted searches at the properties owned by the additional tahasildar, situated in Barang, Cuttack district. This morning's raids have revealed two triple-storeyed buildings, a flat in Bhubaneswar, a double-storeyed building in Khurda, Rs 75 lakh in cash, 100 grams of gold, and a vehicle.

The accused revenue officer, a government employee since 1995, started his career earning a modest Rs 2,000 monthly. The vigilance department continues its investigation, with additional raids on a panchayat extension officer in Keonjhar district currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escorts Kubota Hit with Rs 3.4 Crore Tax Demand

Escorts Kubota Hit with Rs 3.4 Crore Tax Demand

 India
2
European Markets Stall: Investors Eye Fed Minutes After Record Highs

European Markets Stall: Investors Eye Fed Minutes After Record Highs

 Global
3
BJP's Dynastic Politics Contradiction at BMC Polls

BJP's Dynastic Politics Contradiction at BMC Polls

 India
4
Major Crackdown in Northeast: Links to Bangladesh-Based Groups Unearthed

Major Crackdown in Northeast: Links to Bangladesh-Based Groups Unearthed

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025