Western Cape, São Paulo Strengthen Ties Ahead of Regional Leaders’ Summit 2025

The Western Cape Provincial Government has completed a successful engagement with officials from São Paulo, Brazil, in preparation for the upcoming 12th Regional Leaders’ Summit (RLS), which will be hosted in Cape Town in November 2025. The biennial summit will take place under the theme: “Growth through Economic Resilience.”

Strategic Engagement with São Paulo

The Western Cape delegation described the engagement as a critical benchmarking exercise, drawing lessons from São Paulo’s advanced infrastructure systems and governance models. With a population of nearly 20 million, São Paulo has earned global recognition for its expertise in road networks, port management, and urban planning.

Western Cape officials said that the province could adapt many of São Paulo’s strategies to address its own challenges in infrastructure, trade, and urban development, while also learning from the Brazilian region’s success in aligning growth with long-term sustainability.

Key Areas of Cooperation

Beyond infrastructure, the discussions touched on multiple priority sectors:

Trade and Investment : Both regions are committed to strengthening bilateral trade relations and encouraging investment flows.

Technology and Innovation : Collaboration opportunities in artificial intelligence, digitalisation, and emerging industries were highlighted as areas for future growth.

Climate Change and Sustainability : The two regions shared best practices for addressing climate risks, reducing emissions, and building climate-resilient economies.

Safety and Security: Strategies to enhance public safety and create secure environments for residents and businesses were also on the agenda.

Western Cape’s Vision for Growth

Western Cape MEC for Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers, praised São Paulo’s ability to demonstrate how large-scale infrastructure and logistics systems can serve as catalysts for sustainable economic growth.

“São Paulo has shown us how infrastructure and logistics, when planned and executed at scale, can unlock opportunities that strengthen economic resilience. For the Western Cape, these lessons are invaluable as we build smarter infrastructure, boost trade, and create safer communities,” Simmers said.

By adopting global best practices, the Western Cape reiterated its commitment to advancing future-fit infrastructure, expanding its economic base, and fostering inclusive, safe communities—all in line with the goals of the upcoming summit.

The Role of the Regional Leaders’ Summit

The Regional Leaders’ Summit has, for nearly two decades, served as a platform for international cooperation among Bavaria (Germany), Western Cape (South Africa), Georgia (United States), Upper Austria (Austria), São Paulo (Brazil), Shandong (China), and Québec (Canada).

The summit brings together provincial and regional leaders to deliberate on shared challenges and common opportunities. Each meeting concludes with a joint Final Declaration, which outlines agreed commitments, cooperative projects, and policy actions to be pursued by the participating governments.

Looking Ahead to RLS 2025

The 12th RLS in Cape Town is expected to reinforce multilateral partnerships in areas such as infrastructure, trade, digital transformation, sustainability, and security. The Western Cape government believes that drawing lessons from São Paulo’s experience will help the province host a summit that not only showcases its economic potential but also sets a path toward resilient and inclusive growth.