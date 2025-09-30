Left Menu

UN Urges Taliban to Restore Afghan Internet Access Amid Crisis

The United Nations mission in Afghanistan has called on the Taliban to restore internet and telecommunications, cut off nationwide since September 29. The blackout impairs economic stability, worsens the humanitarian crisis, and restricts freedoms while hindering disaster response. The UN pledges continued advocacy for Afghan connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 30-09-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 17:55 IST
UN Urges Taliban to Restore Afghan Internet Access Amid Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The United Nations mission in Afghanistan is urging the Taliban to reinstate internet and telecommunications services across the nation. This plea follows a government-imposed blackout, leaving Afghanistan largely disconnected from global communication.

The shutdown, the first of its kind since the Taliban's return to power in August 2021, was enforced under the guise of curbing immorality. The UN warns that this blackout threatens economic stability, exacerbates the ongoing humanitarian crisis, and isolates citizens, particularly women and girls, affecting access to crucial services such as banking and healthcare.

The UN mission emphasized that such restrictions impair freedom of expression and access to information, both vital during emergencies. With recent earthquakes and mass forced migrations, connectivity is critical. The UN continues to advocate for the restoration of services, supporting Afghan resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan's Strategic Leap: Successful Launch of Fatah-4 Missile

Pakistan's Strategic Leap: Successful Launch of Fatah-4 Missile

 Pakistan
2
Pharma Shake-Up: Leadership Changes and Strategic Moves in the Spotlight

Pharma Shake-Up: Leadership Changes and Strategic Moves in the Spotlight

 Global
3
Around the World: Key Global Developments in the News

Around the World: Key Global Developments in the News

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Second Detainee Dies in Dallas ICE Office Attack

Tragedy Strikes: Second Detainee Dies in Dallas ICE Office Attack

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025