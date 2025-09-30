UN Urges Taliban to Restore Afghan Internet Access Amid Crisis

The United Nations mission in Afghanistan is urging the Taliban to reinstate internet and telecommunications services across the nation. This plea follows a government-imposed blackout, leaving Afghanistan largely disconnected from global communication.

The shutdown, the first of its kind since the Taliban's return to power in August 2021, was enforced under the guise of curbing immorality. The UN warns that this blackout threatens economic stability, exacerbates the ongoing humanitarian crisis, and isolates citizens, particularly women and girls, affecting access to crucial services such as banking and healthcare.

The UN mission emphasized that such restrictions impair freedom of expression and access to information, both vital during emergencies. With recent earthquakes and mass forced migrations, connectivity is critical. The UN continues to advocate for the restoration of services, supporting Afghan resilience.

