Supreme Court Rebukes Trial Judge for Abdication of Jurisdiction

The Supreme Court has sharply criticized a trial court judge for relinquishing jurisdiction in a criminal case following the lapse of a timeline set by the apex court for case disposal.

A bench comprising Justices Pankaj Mithal and P B Varale observed that on January 18, 2024, the Supreme Court, in its judgment on a criminal appeal, directed a judicial magistrate in Alipore, South 24 Parganas, West Bengal, to conclude the case within four weeks. However, the trial judge, failing to meet this deadline, chose to abdicate jurisdiction on March 19, 2024.

The Supreme Court expressed dissatisfaction with the judge's decision, emphasizing that the judge's recourse should have been to request an extension of time. The apex court ordered the district judge to seek an explanation from the trial judge and report back within a month, while also notifying authorities about the order and scheduling the next hearing for October 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)