Vigilance Report Hold-up: Kerala Govt in Hot Water Over IPS Officer's Empanelment Delay

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has directed the Kerala government to submit IPS officer Yogesh Gupta's vigilance report to the Union home ministry within five days, enabling his empanelment as Director General at the Centre. Delays and vague responses by Kerala officials have led to CAT's stern order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-09-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 18:39 IST
  India

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has issued a stern directive to the Kerala government, demanding the submission of a vigilance report concerning IPS officer Yogesh Gupta to the Union home ministry within five working days. This step is crucial for Gupta's potential empanelment as Director General at the Centre.

Despite Gupta's transfer to the Kerala Road Safety Authority amid the ongoing petition, the tribunal dismissed the state's rejoinder, labeling it as "vague." The CAT's bench, led by Justice Sunil Thomas, has expressed concern over the substantial delay and lack of cooperation from Kerala officials.

Gupta, who has held significant positions, including roles in the CBI and ED, accuses the Kerala government of stalling his career prospects by withholding the report. The tribunal echoes this sentiment, criticizing the state's unsubstantiated reasons for not forwarding the necessary documentation.

