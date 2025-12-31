Kerala Government to Convene Legislative Assembly, Create New Jobs
The Kerala government plans to convene the 16th session of the Legislative Assembly and create new jobs, including posts at the Kochi Cancer Research Centre and Forensic Science Laboratory. Additional initiatives include establishing a new bench at the Kerala Administrative Tribunal and fixing retirement age at 60 for certain employees.
The Kerala government announced its decision to recommend convening the 16th session of the 15th Legislative Assembly from January 20. This decision emerged from a state Cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Apart from legislative matters, the Cabinet plans to create 159 posts at the Kochi Cancer Research Centre and 12 new Scientific Officer positions at the Forensic Science Laboratory. These efforts demonstrate a commitment to strengthening key institutions.
Furthermore, an additional bench of the Kerala Administrative Tribunal will be established in Thalassery, supported by 22 sanctioned posts. The Cabinet also set the retirement age at 60 for employees of KAMCO and the Kerala Livestock Development Board. Moreover, part-time employees in cultural and educational centers who have served over ten years will be regularized.
