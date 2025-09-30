Delhi's Alarming Crime Rates Against Women in 2023

Delhi has emerged as the city with the highest crime rates against women in 2023, registering over 13,000 incidents, according to the latest figures from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

While incidents of rape and dowry deaths are notably high, Delhi also reported the highest number of girl child rape cases under the POCSO Act, numbering 1,048. Kidnapping, abduction, and cruelty by husbands also remain prominent concerns.

In contrast, cybercrimes against women in Delhi were reported to be lower than in other cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Police officials attribute the high figures to a zero-tolerance approach, ensuring rapid and thorough FIR registrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)