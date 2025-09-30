Alarming Rise: Chhattisgarh Leads in Senior Citizen Murders in India
In 2023, Chhattisgarh recorded the highest rate of senior citizen murders in India, while ranking fourth for overall crimes against the elderly. Delhi had the highest crime rate against seniors. Nationwide, cases against senior citizens saw a slight decrease, but Chhattisgarh's numbers continued to rise.
In a startling revelation, the National Crime Records Bureau's 2023 report shows Chhattisgarh recording the highest rate of senior citizen murders in India.
The state also ranks fourth in overall crimes against the elderly, with Delhi leading in crime rate per one lakh elderly population.
Despite a nationwide decline, Chhattisgarh's crime numbers against senior citizens continue to surge, with nearly 1,798 cases in 2023.
