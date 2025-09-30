Left Menu

Alarming Rise: Chhattisgarh Leads in Senior Citizen Murders in India

In 2023, Chhattisgarh recorded the highest rate of senior citizen murders in India, while ranking fourth for overall crimes against the elderly. Delhi had the highest crime rate against seniors. Nationwide, cases against senior citizens saw a slight decrease, but Chhattisgarh's numbers continued to rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 30-09-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 19:25 IST
In a startling revelation, the National Crime Records Bureau's 2023 report shows Chhattisgarh recording the highest rate of senior citizen murders in India.

The state also ranks fourth in overall crimes against the elderly, with Delhi leading in crime rate per one lakh elderly population.

Despite a nationwide decline, Chhattisgarh's crime numbers against senior citizens continue to surge, with nearly 1,798 cases in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

