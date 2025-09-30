Gujarat Sees Alarming Surge in Cyber Crimes in 2023

Gujarat has witnessed a stark 40.79% rise in cyber crimes this year, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report. A total of 1,995 cases have been registered, significantly up from 1,417 in 2022, underscoring a worrying trend in digital offenses.

The data highlights that 'cheating' cases, cited under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code, make up the bulk of incidents, with 1,034 reports. Other significant violations include identity theft and the publication of obscene material, emphasizing the varied nature of cyber threats in the region.

Motives behind these crimes predominantly involve defrauding victims, with 1,187 cases reported, followed by aiming to cause disrepute or extortion. The report also sheds light on the darker side of cyber crime, with 10 cases involving the transmission of sexually explicit material featuring minors.

(With inputs from agencies.)