Sniper Attack at Dallas ICE Facility Claims Second Victim, Sparks Political Violence Fears

A second victim in a sniper attack at a Dallas Immigration and Customs Enforcement office has died. The incident has raised concerns about escalating political violence in the U.S., following a similar incident in Utah. The shooter, who acted alone, died of a self-inflicted gunshot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 21:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A second man has succumbed to injuries inflicted by a sniper in a shooting incident at a Dallas Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office, officials confirmed on Tuesday. The deceased, 32-year-old Miguel Angel Garcia-Hernandez, was a house painter who came to the U.S. as a child.

The attack on September 24 claimed the life of another detainee on the spot, while a third remains hospitalized. The shooting follows the recent killing of Charlie Kirk at a Utah event, fueling concerns about a surge in political violence across the United States.

The sniper, identified as Joshua Jahn, acted alone and died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities report Jahn left notes detailing his motives, accusing ICE of 'human trafficking' and stating intent to 'terrorize' agents. No government personnel were harmed in the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

