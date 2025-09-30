Mysterious Blast Injures Boy in Remote Jammu Region

A young boy suffered minor injuries in a mysterious explosion in the remote Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, according to officials.

The child, playing in the Bagri area of Gandoh, discovered and fiddled with an explosive substance near his home before it detonated, officials stated.

The explosion, which left him with minor injuries, underscores the pressing safety concerns in the region, as residents and authorities seek to uncover the origins of the device.

