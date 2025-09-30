Left Menu

Mysterious Blast Injures Boy in Remote Jammu Region

A young boy in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir, sustained minor injuries after a mysterious explosion. While playing near his home, he discovered an explosive device that detonated as he fiddled with it. The incident highlights safety concerns in remote areas.

  India

A young boy suffered minor injuries in a mysterious explosion in the remote Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, according to officials.

The child, playing in the Bagri area of Gandoh, discovered and fiddled with an explosive substance near his home before it detonated, officials stated.

The explosion, which left him with minor injuries, underscores the pressing safety concerns in the region, as residents and authorities seek to uncover the origins of the device.

