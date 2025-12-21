Left Menu

Switzerland Considers Social Media Ban for Youth: A Debate on Child Safety

Swiss Interior Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider suggests exploring a social media ban for children, inspired by Australia's recent move. She emphasizes better protection for children from harmful content and nudges platforms towards accountability. A detailed report will guide the country's discussions on the issue next year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zurich | Updated: 21-12-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 17:56 IST
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Switzerland is considering measures to protect children from the risks associated with social media. Interior Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider expressed openness to banning the platforms for youngsters, inspired by Australia's recent under-16 ban.

Baume-Schneider, representing the Social Democrats, highlighted the importance of addressing social media concerns in Switzerland. Options discussed include banning use by children and combating harmful content, as well as scrutinizing algorithms that exploit young users.

Discussions are set to begin early next year. Meanwhile, local actions, like Fribourg's ban on school mobile phone use until age 15, signify growing momentum towards stricter regulations in Switzerland.

