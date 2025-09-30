Military Nursing Service Marks 100 Years of Service with Historic Centenary

The Military Nursing Service (MNS), the nursing arm of the Indian Armed Forces, proudly marked its Centenary Year with a dignified ceremony at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi. The event celebrated 100 years of compassion, dedication, and excellence in service to the Armed Forces and the Nation.

The occasion was graced by General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), who inaugurated the Centenary Scientific Session and paid tribute to the extraordinary contributions of MNS personnel across a century of service.

Celebrating a Century of Service

In his address, General Chauhan praised the indispensable role of the MNS, noting its contributions during wars, peacekeeping missions, humanitarian relief operations, and modern healthcare challenges. He lauded the Service for blending professionalism with compassion, qualities that have earned the respect of soldiers and civilians alike.

Former Additional Director Generals of MNS and senior veterans were felicitated during the ceremony in recognition of their decades of selfless service, symbolizing the legacy that has shaped generations of military nurses.

Historic Women’s Mountaineering Expedition

The event also celebrated the success of the All-Women Mountaineering Expedition, “The Arohinis.” Comprising 11 MNS officers, the team recently scaled an unclimbed 6120-metre peak in Yabat Tokpo Valley, Ladakh. In accordance with local traditions, the peak has been named “Mt Lamo,” symbolising strength and resilience.

The CDS formally flagged-in the expedition, describing it as a milestone of courage, teamwork, and perseverance, reflecting the same spirit that defines the MNS in service.

Scientific Session: Self-Compassion and Care of Caregivers

The Centenary Scientific Programme was themed “Self-Compassion: Care of Caregivers.” The session resonated with the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s Swasth Nari – Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan, which emphasizes women’s health as the foundation of empowered families.

Serving officers, veterans, and academicians presented scientific papers and posters, and deliberated on advancing military nursing practices through:

Innovation and research in clinical care,

Integration of technology in medical practices,

Ergonomics and efficiency in nursing operations,

Compassion-driven caregiving, ensuring holistic well-being of caregivers.

The discussions underscored MNS’s commitment to evolving with modern challenges while retaining its humanitarian ethos.

MNS Song Released as a Symbol of Pride

A highlight of the centenary celebrations was the launch of the official MNS song, a lyrical tribute to the Service’s tradition, spirit, and professional pride. The song will be performed at ceremonial and official occasions, serving as a unifying anthem for MNS officers as they embark on their second century of service.

Reinforcing Research and Innovation

The event concluded with the evaluation of scientific papers and posters, reinforcing the ethos of inquiry, research, and academic advancement that has long characterized the MNS. This intellectual dimension complements the Service’s clinical excellence and its humanitarian role in peace and conflict.

Distinguished Attendance

The ceremony was attended by senior Armed Forces medical leaders, including:

Surg Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, Director General Armed Forces Medical Services ,

Director Generals Medical Services of the Army, Navy, and Air Force ,

Veterans and academicians from across India.

Their presence highlighted the institutional recognition of MNS’s role in strengthening the Armed Forces’ healthcare system.

Looking Ahead: The Second Century of Service

As the Military Nursing Service steps into its second century, the centenary celebrations underscored its dual legacy of compassionate caregiving and professional excellence. With new challenges in modern warfare, global health crises, and humanitarian missions, the MNS reaffirmed its readiness to innovate, serve, and lead in the years ahead.