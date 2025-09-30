US Military Under Scrutiny: Fitness Standards and Criticism of Leadership

In a rare gathering of high-ranking military commanders, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth voiced strong criticism against what he terms 'fat generals' and ongoing diversity initiatives, which he claims have weakened the U.S. military over decades.

Testing standards within the military are tailored to accommodate different age groups, with each service branch maintaining unique fitness requirements. For instance, the U.S. Army has introduced the Army Fitness Test, featuring five events crucial for operational readiness.

Moreover, the U.S. Air Force is poised to update its fitness assessment protocols by 2026, making strides towards stricter standards aimed at enhancing overall performance across all ranks, aligning with goals to maintain a capable and robust defense force.

