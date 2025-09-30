Indian Navy’s Training Squadron Strengthens Maritime Ties with Kenya

The Indian Navy’s First Training Squadron (1TS), comprising INS Tir, INS Sujata, INS Shardul, and Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Sarathi, successfully concluded a three-day port call to Port Mombasa, Kenya, reaffirming the deep-rooted maritime partnership between India and Kenya. The visit, which ended with a joint Passage Exercise (PASSEX) alongside the Kenya Navy’s KNS Shupavu, highlighted the spirit of cooperation and mutual learning that anchors ties between the two nations.

Strengthening Maritime Friendship under BAHARI and MAHASAGAR

The port call was conducted under the maritime visions of BAHARI (Kenya’s maritime strategy) and MAHASAGAR (India’s Indo-Pacific maritime outlook). Together, these frameworks emphasize regional security, blue economy cooperation, and shared responsibility in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

For trainee officers from both navies, the deployment offered first-hand exposure to multinational collaboration, preparing them to tackle future maritime challenges as part of a wider cooperative security architecture.

Wide Range of Professional and Cultural Interactions

During the stay, Indian and Kenyan naval personnel engaged in:

Cross-training visits and onboard familiarization drills ,

Joint training on firefighting and damage control procedures ,

A combined yoga session , underscoring India’s cultural diplomacy,

Community outreach to a local old age home , strengthening people-to-people bonds,

A joint performance by naval bands of India and Kenya, showcasing maritime camaraderie through music.

These interactions reinforced not only professional skills but also the cultural and humanitarian dimensions of naval diplomacy.

High-Level Engagements and Diplomacy

Courtesy calls were exchanged between the Commanding Officers of the 1TS ships and the Commander of the Kenya Navy, reflecting strong institutional ties. The delegation also visited the Kenya Navy Hospital’s Radiology Department, which houses a state-of-the-art CT scan facility gifted by the Government of India, symbolizing the country’s ongoing commitment to capacity building and healthcare support in partner nations.

A deck reception onboard INS Shardul, co-hosted by the Senior Officer of 1TS and the Acting High Commissioner of India, provided a platform for interaction with senior dignitaries from the Government of Kenya, Kenya Defence Forces, diplomatic community, and Indian diaspora. The open-ship event, where locals and diaspora members toured the vessels, further deepened goodwill and public diplomacy.

Culmination with PASSEX

The visit culminated with a PASSEX between 1TS ships and KNS Shupavu, involving tactical maneuvers and communication exercises at sea. Such drills enhance operational interoperability, mutual confidence, and the ability to coordinate during real-world maritime contingencies.

A Testament to Enduring Partnerships

The deployment forms part of the long-range training mission of the Indian Navy’s 1TS, which focuses on preparing trainee officers through hands-on exposure to diverse environments and operational settings. Beyond training, it underscores India’s commitment to:

Collective maritime security ,

Capacity building in partner navies ,

Strengthening Indo-African naval cooperation , and

Safeguarding shared maritime interests in the IOR.

The visit reaffirms India’s role as a dependable maritime partner in East Africa and adds another milestone to the growing India-Kenya defence and diplomatic relationship.