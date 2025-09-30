Left Menu

Tragic Loss: South African Ambassador's Untimely Death in Paris

South African ambassador to France, Nkosinathi Emmanuel Mthethwa, was found dead in Paris at the Hyatt Regency hotel. A suicide note was discovered, and initial investigations suggest the absence of foul play. Mthethwa had served as South Africa's minister of arts and culture and later sport, marking his career with dedicated national service.

In a tragic development, South Africa's ambassador to France, Nkosinathi Emmanuel Mthethwa, was found dead at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Paris. French authorities revealed that a suicide note was left for his wife.

The somber discovery was made by a security guard early Tuesday in the hotel's courtyard. Mthethwa, who had been reported missing by his wife the previous night, had booked a room on the 22nd floor. The window's safety mechanism in his room had been tampered with, according to the Paris prosecutor.

While no signs of struggle or narcotics were detected, the incident is under thorough investigation by both South African and French authorities. Mthethwa, remembered for his contributions as a minister of arts, culture, and sport, is mourned as a 'national loss' by the South African foreign affairs department.

