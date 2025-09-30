Tragic Loss: South African Ambassador's Untimely Death in Paris

In a tragic development, South Africa's ambassador to France, Nkosinathi Emmanuel Mthethwa, was found dead at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Paris. French authorities revealed that a suicide note was left for his wife.

The somber discovery was made by a security guard early Tuesday in the hotel's courtyard. Mthethwa, who had been reported missing by his wife the previous night, had booked a room on the 22nd floor. The window's safety mechanism in his room had been tampered with, according to the Paris prosecutor.

While no signs of struggle or narcotics were detected, the incident is under thorough investigation by both South African and French authorities. Mthethwa, remembered for his contributions as a minister of arts, culture, and sport, is mourned as a 'national loss' by the South African foreign affairs department.