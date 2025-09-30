Rajasthan Police Unveils Honey-Trap and Fraudulent Racket in Jhalawar

In a significant crackdown, Rajasthan Police have dismantled a criminal racket operating in Jhalawar district, which was involved in honey-trapping, insurance fraud, and illegal arms trade, resulting in the arrest of 13 individuals, including a woman.

The operation, led by history-sheeter Hemraj Suman, extended to extortion and blackmail, with fraudulent insurance claims being part of the criminal activities. Officials suspect the involvement of an additional 20-25 individuals spread across Uttar Pradesh and other states.

The arrests were made following simultaneous raids conducted by around 20 police teams. Among the confiscated items were police uniforms, bank documents, and property-related paperwork. The gang also exploited women to entrap and blackmail influential individuals, posing significant threats and extorting through false accusations.

