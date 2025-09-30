Joseph Kabila Sentenced to Death: A Controversial Verdict Ignites Tensions

Joseph Kabila, the former President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, has been sentenced to death by a military court in absentia. Convicted of severe charges including war crimes and crimes against humanity, Kabila's alleged complicity in the M23 rebel advance has sparked widespread debate.

The court found Kabila guilty of murder, sexual assault, torture, and insurrection. Presided by Lieutenant-General Joseph Mutombo Katalayi in Kinshasa, the tribunal imposed the death penalty under Article 7 of the Military Penal Code. Additionally, Kabila has been ordered to pay $50 billion in damages.

This verdict could potentially deepen divides within the mineral-rich nation as it continues to grapple with ongoing conflicts. Kabila, who was in power for nearly two decades, has denied all charges, asserting that the judiciary is politically motivated.

(With inputs from agencies.)