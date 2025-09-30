Texas Stock Exchange to Rival Nasdaq and NYSE by 2026

The Texas Stock Exchange (TXSE) has received a significant nod of approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its application to establish a stock exchange operating out of Dallas.

This new exchange, set to commence trading in 2026, will focus on corporate stocks and exchange-traded products. Notably, it has attracted support from influential investment and trading firms, including BlackRock, Charles Schwab, and Citadel Securities.

The move sets the stage for a head-to-head competition with established giants like Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange, signaling a potential shift in the American financial landscape.