Texas Stock Exchange to Rival Nasdaq and NYSE by 2026
The Texas Stock Exchange (TXSE) announced SEC approval to establish a new stock exchange in Dallas. Supported by major investment firms like BlackRock, Charles Schwab, and Citadel Securities, TXSE plans to begin trading corporate stocks and exchange-traded products in 2026, directly competing with Nasdaq and NYSE.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 23:39 IST
The Texas Stock Exchange (TXSE) has received a significant nod of approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its application to establish a stock exchange operating out of Dallas.
This new exchange, set to commence trading in 2026, will focus on corporate stocks and exchange-traded products. Notably, it has attracted support from influential investment and trading firms, including BlackRock, Charles Schwab, and Citadel Securities.
The move sets the stage for a head-to-head competition with established giants like Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange, signaling a potential shift in the American financial landscape.
Advertisement