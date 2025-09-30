Left Menu

Texas Stock Exchange to Rival Nasdaq and NYSE by 2026

The Texas Stock Exchange (TXSE) announced SEC approval to establish a new stock exchange in Dallas. Supported by major investment firms like BlackRock, Charles Schwab, and Citadel Securities, TXSE plans to begin trading corporate stocks and exchange-traded products in 2026, directly competing with Nasdaq and NYSE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 23:39 IST
Texas Stock Exchange to Rival Nasdaq and NYSE by 2026
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Texas Stock Exchange (TXSE) has received a significant nod of approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its application to establish a stock exchange operating out of Dallas.

This new exchange, set to commence trading in 2026, will focus on corporate stocks and exchange-traded products. Notably, it has attracted support from influential investment and trading firms, including BlackRock, Charles Schwab, and Citadel Securities.

The move sets the stage for a head-to-head competition with established giants like Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange, signaling a potential shift in the American financial landscape.

TRENDING

1
Terror Strikes as Powerful Earthquake Shakes Central Philippines

Terror Strikes as Powerful Earthquake Shakes Central Philippines

 Philippines
2
Massive Drug Bust: Interstate Ganja Trafficking Racket Dismantled

Massive Drug Bust: Interstate Ganja Trafficking Racket Dismantled

 India
3
Tragic Downpour: Man Swept Away in Delhi Drain

Tragic Downpour: Man Swept Away in Delhi Drain

 India
4
India Triumphs Despite Sri Lanka's Spin Challenge in Women's World Cup Opener

India Triumphs Despite Sri Lanka's Spin Challenge in Women's World Cup Opene...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025