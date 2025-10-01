Mysterious Demise of Uttarakhand Journalist Fuels Inquiry

The tragic death of Rajeev Pratap, a journalist from Uttarakhand, has left authorities and family members seeking answers.

According to police statements, a postmortem report revealed that Pratap succumbed to internal injuries, typically found in accidental fatalities. However, his family alleges he faced threats following the publication of controversial news reports.

The police have since launched an in-depth search and investigation, with insights from CCTV footage showing Pratap's last known whereabouts and actions. As further details emerge, the investigation remains ongoing, with authorities committed to uncovering the truth behind this mysterious case.