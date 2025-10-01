UN Bolsters Haiti's Gang Suppression Force

On Tuesday, the United Nations Security Council made a landmark decision to more than double the size of an underfunded and understaffed international security mission in Haiti. The mission, initially established 15 months ago, will now operate under the new designation of a gang suppression force.

The proposal was a collaborative effort put forth by the United States and Panama, aimed at combating the urgent threat posed by armed gangs. While the resolution saw strong support, it was met with abstentions from Russia, China, and Pakistan.

The remaining 13 members of the council voted in favor, highlighting a shared commitment to addressing the security challenges in Haiti and providing substantial support to the beleaguered Caribbean nation.

