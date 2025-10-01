Left Menu

UN Bolsters Haiti's Gang Suppression Force

The United Nations Security Council has decided to significantly expand the international security mission in Haiti, transforming it into a gang suppression force. Despite the abstention of Russia, China, and Pakistan, the council voted 13-0 in support of the initiative proposed by the United States and Panama.

Updated: 01-10-2025 00:46 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 00:46 IST
On Tuesday, the United Nations Security Council made a landmark decision to more than double the size of an underfunded and understaffed international security mission in Haiti. The mission, initially established 15 months ago, will now operate under the new designation of a gang suppression force.

The proposal was a collaborative effort put forth by the United States and Panama, aimed at combating the urgent threat posed by armed gangs. While the resolution saw strong support, it was met with abstentions from Russia, China, and Pakistan.

The remaining 13 members of the council voted in favor, highlighting a shared commitment to addressing the security challenges in Haiti and providing substantial support to the beleaguered Caribbean nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

