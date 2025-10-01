Left Menu

Sniper Attack at ICE Office in Dallas Sparks Fear of Political Violence

A sniper attack at a U.S. ICE office in Dallas resulted in the deaths of two immigrants and injury to another. The shooter, who later took his own life, left notes targeting ICE agents. Concerns grow over a potential rise in politically motivated violence in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 01:17 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 01:17 IST
Sniper Attack at ICE Office in Dallas Sparks Fear of Political Violence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A deadly sniper attack at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office in Dallas has heightened concerns about political violence in America. Two immigrants were slain on September 24, marking the second attack in recent weeks allegedly fueled by political animosity.

The incident resulted in the deaths of Miguel Angel Garcia, a Mexican immigrant, and Norlan Guzman-Fuentes from El Salvador. Both were non-target victims of the shooting. A third victim remains hospitalized, adding to the tragic fallout from the attack.

Officials have identified the assailant as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn, who reportedly acted alone, leaving behind notes indicating an intention to target ICE officers whom he accused of "human trafficking." The shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Harvard Deal: A New Chapter in U.S. Education?

Trump's Harvard Deal: A New Chapter in U.S. Education?

 United States
2
Dollar Dips Amid Anticipated U.S. Government Shutdown

Dollar Dips Amid Anticipated U.S. Government Shutdown

 Global
3
New Court Ruling Offers Hope to Tierra Amarilla Residents Amid Sinkhole Concerns

New Court Ruling Offers Hope to Tierra Amarilla Residents Amid Sinkhole Conc...

 Global
4
Devastating Earthquake Strikes the Philippines, Leaving Destruction and Fear in Its Wake

Devastating Earthquake Strikes the Philippines, Leaving Destruction and Fear...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025