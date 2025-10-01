Sniper Attack at ICE Office in Dallas Sparks Fear of Political Violence

A deadly sniper attack at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office in Dallas has heightened concerns about political violence in America. Two immigrants were slain on September 24, marking the second attack in recent weeks allegedly fueled by political animosity.

The incident resulted in the deaths of Miguel Angel Garcia, a Mexican immigrant, and Norlan Guzman-Fuentes from El Salvador. Both were non-target victims of the shooting. A third victim remains hospitalized, adding to the tragic fallout from the attack.

Officials have identified the assailant as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn, who reportedly acted alone, leaving behind notes indicating an intention to target ICE officers whom he accused of "human trafficking." The shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

