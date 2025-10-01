Brazil's Soy Moratorium Faces Legal Scrutiny Amid Competition Concerns
Brazil's competition watchdog votes to allow the Soy Moratorium to continue until year's end. The private pact aims to protect the Amazon by preventing soybean traders from buying from farmers who cleared land after July 2008. The ruling raises competition issues and involves ongoing appeals and industry dialogue.
Brazil's competition authority, CADE, has decided to permit the Soy Moratorium to remain in effect until December 31, following a 5-1 vote. This decision overturns a previous ruling against the agreement by the reporting councilor, although the two-decade-old pact still faces legal challenges.
In August, CADE's superintendent argued the moratorium functions as a cartel, unfairly benefiting certain companies. This led to a suspension order that was later blocked by a federal judge. During recent proceedings, councilor Carlos Jacques Gomes expressed concerns over competition but stopped short of ending the practice outright.
The industry group Abiove welcomed the temporary relief to seek dialogue, while Aprosoja Mato Grosso, representing farmers, praised the suspension as a step against an unfair market agreement. Though the moratorium remains, its future hinges on ongoing legal disputes and market negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sanofi in Spotlight: EU Inspects Vaccine Giant for Antitrust Concerns
EU's Antitrust Probe: Vaccine Company Under Scrutiny
Italian Antitrust Stings Energy Giants with Over €936 Million in Fines
Fuel Fight: Italian Antitrust Authority Slaps Fines on Oil Titans
Italy's Antitrust Crackdown: Major Fines Hit Energy Giants