Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration's Counterterrorism Fund Cuts

A federal judge in Rhode Island has temporarily halted the Trump administration's attempts to slash $233 million from counterterrorism grants specifically allocated for Democratic-led states such as New York and Illinois.

The decision comes after eleven states filed a lawsuit on Monday, arguing that the cuts were a form of retaliation by President Trump against states led by Democrats. The states sought immediate court intervention, fearing the funds would expire before they had a chance to contest the decision legally.

U.S. District Judge Mary S. McElroy ruled that the manner in which the funds were cut likely breached the Administrative Procedures Act, emphasizing that the government's actions were arbitrary. This restraining order stalls the redistribution of funds until further judicial evaluation, especially as these cuts were announced following other controversies involving DHS funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)