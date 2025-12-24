Tensions Rise as Israel Pledges Retaliation Amid Gaza Unrest
Prime Minister Netanyahu vows retaliation after an Israeli officer is injured in Gaza, attributed to leftover explosives. Hamas denied responsibility, maintaining its stance on the truce. Despite the ceasefire, sporadic violence remains. Israel continues negotiations over hostages, while Netanyahu addresses concerns about Hezbollah and Iran.
Amid rising tensions in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed retaliation after an Israeli officer was injured by an explosive device, believed to have been left over from past conflicts. Addressing Air Force pilot graduates, he emphasized Israel's readiness to act despite Hamas's denial of involvement.
Conflict persists despite the October truce, with both sides accusing each other of violations. Netanyahu also addressed Lebanese Hezbollah's disarmament, signaling ongoing regional security concerns. Meetings continue as Israel negotiates the return of hostages, aligning with President Trump's peace plan, which calls for broader ceasefire arrangements.
As Netanyahu prepares to discuss Gaza strategies with President Trump, Hamas negotiates with Turkey, highlighting international mediation efforts. Al-Hayya, a Hamas official, criticized Israeli ceasefire violations, urging progress toward lasting peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
