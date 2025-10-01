Left Menu

World Bank Boosts Costa Rica's Fiscal Efficiency

The World Bank's executive board has approved a $300 million loan to aid Costa Rica in enhancing its fiscal management efficiency. This variable-rate loan carries a maturity period of 33.5 years, reflecting a significant financial commitment towards stabilizing and improving Costa Rica's economic infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 04:31 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 04:31 IST
The World Bank has greenlit a $300 million loan to assist Costa Rica in bolstering its fiscal management efficiency.

The executive board's decision is aimed at stabilizing the country's economic framework while ensuring long-term financial improvements.

Set with a maturity of 33.5 years and a variable interest rate, the loan underscores the World Bank's commitment to supporting Costa Rica's fiscal policy enhancements.

