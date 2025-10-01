Federal Judge Disqualifies Trump-Appointee in Nevada

A federal judge has taken a decisive step by disqualifying Nevada prosecutor Sigal Chattah from several significant cases. The judge determined that Chattah, appointed by former President Donald Trump, was not validly serving as acting US attorney for Nevada.

The controversy began when federal public defenders contested Chattah's ongoing appointment, noting that her term ended in July. According to federal requirements, after 120 days without a permanent US Attorney nomination, the Nevada District Court can appoint an interim replacement.

In his ruling, Arizona federal District Judge David G. Campbell emphasized that Chattah's prolonged role violated statutory requirements. Consequently, Chattah is barred from supervising criminal prosecutions or attorneys in the cases involved.