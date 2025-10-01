Washington Faces Off: Prolonged Federal Shutdown Looms

Washington is on the brink of a significant federal shutdown with lawmakers entrenched in a funding deadlock. The debate revolves around a Republican-supported short-term measure to fund the government at current levels until November 21, opposed by Democrats who demand healthcare-related amendments. They aim to reverse Medicaid cuts and extend health insurance tax credits for millions using the Affordable Care Act marketplaces.

Republican legislators have rejected the Democratic proposal, citing its potential cost of over USD 1 trillion. As both parties show no willingness to compromise, federal agencies have begun preparations to furlough non-essential employees, while essential workers continue without pay. The Congressional Budget Office estimates the furlough could impact 750,000 federal workers daily, costing USD 400 million per day.

Despite the shutdown, critical services like social security, Medicare, and veteran healthcare will persist. Economic impacts could intensify if the shutdown prolongs, potentially stoking uncertainties around the government's role and imposing broader economic repercussions.