Asia's Factory Struggles: Impact of Tariffs and US Slowdown
Manufacturing in Asia's major economies shrank in September due to weak Chinese demand and U.S. tariffs. This has pressured policymakers to shield the export-reliant region amidst a global trade slowdown. Japan, Taiwan, and China are seeing contractions, while South Korea shows modest growth underpinned by improved overseas demand.
Factory activity across Asia's significant economies contracted in September, according to private surveys released Wednesday. The downturn reflects a slowdown in U.S. economic growth and ongoing tariff pressures instituted by President Donald Trump's administration, compounding existing challenges from weakened Chinese demand.
In Japan and Taiwan, significant players in global manufacturing and technology, activity has notably decreased, placing businesses on unstable ground as they heavily depend on the U.S. market. Alarmingly, China, a central pillar of the global economy, also reported sustained contraction in its manufacturing sector.
An official survey highlighted that China's manufacturing, for the sixth consecutive month, suffered from declining domestic demand and stringent U.S. tariffs. The situation underscores the continuing pressures on China's economy post-pandemic. Meanwhile, certain regions like South Korea show signs of resilience, experiencing a resurgence in manufacturing activity in response to improving international demand.
