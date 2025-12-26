China sanctions US defence firms, individuals over arms sales to Taiwan
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 26-12-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 14:51 IST
China's foreign ministry announced sanctions on Friday targeting 10 individuals and 20 U.S. defence firms, including Boeing's St. Louis branch, over arms sales to Taiwan.
The measures freeze any assets the companies and individuals hold in China and bar domestic organisations and individuals from doing business with them, the ministry said.
Individuals on the sanction list are also banned from entering China, the ministry added.
