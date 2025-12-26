Left Menu

China sanctions US defence firms, individuals over arms sales to Taiwan

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 26-12-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 14:51 IST
  • China

China's foreign ‌ministry announced sanctions on Friday targeting ⁠10 individuals and 20 U.S. defence firms, including Boeing's ​St. Louis branch, over ‍arms sales to Taiwan.

The measures freeze any ⁠assets ‌the ⁠companies and individuals hold in China ‍and bar domestic ​organisations and individuals from doing ⁠business with them, the ⁠ministry said.

Individuals on the sanction list ⁠are also banned from entering ⁠China, ‌the ministry added.

