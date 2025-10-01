Crackdown on Separatist Networks: Office of Banned Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Attached

In a decisive action against separatist elements, authorities attached the building of the banned Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Kashmir, a group established by Syed Ali Shah Geelani in 2004, according to officials. The structure, consisting of three stories and used as Tehreek-e-Hurriyat's office in Hyderpora, faced attachment under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Budgam police, backed by legal provisions, moved in to attach the property following evidence collection. They emphasized that this operation marks a critical phase in the investigation to deter unlawful activities and maintain national security. A board citing the attachment was placed on-site to formalize the action.

This development traces back to a rift with Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir over election strategies, leading Geelani to form his own faction in 2004. The current police move is tied to an FIR from the previous year, reinforcing Budgam police's commitment to peace and legal adherence.