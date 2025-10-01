Left Menu

Taiwan Rebukes China's Interpretation of U.N. Resolution 2758

Taiwan accuses China of misrepresenting U.N. Resolution 2758 to bolster its claims over the island, calling it a move towards future military aggression. China asserts the resolution validates its sovereignty, while Taiwan insists it was never about them. U.S. allies support Taiwan's stance, opposing China's coercion.

01-10-2025
Taiwan Rebukes China's Interpretation of U.N. Resolution 2758
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Taiwan has accused China of distorting U.N. Resolution 2758 to justify its claims on the island, escalating tensions over sovereignty disputes. The resolution, adopted in 1971, expelled Taiwan from the U.N., allowing China to take its seat, but it did not address Taiwan's governance.

China's foreign ministry reiterated its position on Tuesday, stating the resolution endorses its claims over Taiwan. Taiwan's government responded, stating China's interpretation aims to lay groundwork for military action, emphasizing that its democratically elected government alone represents Taiwan internationally.

The U.S. State Department criticized China's characterisation as coercion, stressing that the resolution does not restrict engagement with Taiwan. As tensions rise, China's military presence near Taiwan remains a concern, with ongoing international discussions about sovereignty and territorial integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

