Taiwan has accused China of distorting U.N. Resolution 2758 to justify its claims on the island, escalating tensions over sovereignty disputes. The resolution, adopted in 1971, expelled Taiwan from the U.N., allowing China to take its seat, but it did not address Taiwan's governance.

China's foreign ministry reiterated its position on Tuesday, stating the resolution endorses its claims over Taiwan. Taiwan's government responded, stating China's interpretation aims to lay groundwork for military action, emphasizing that its democratically elected government alone represents Taiwan internationally.

The U.S. State Department criticized China's characterisation as coercion, stressing that the resolution does not restrict engagement with Taiwan. As tensions rise, China's military presence near Taiwan remains a concern, with ongoing international discussions about sovereignty and territorial integrity.

