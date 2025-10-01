High-Stakes Heist: Truck Driver Nabbed for iPhone Theft at IGI Airport

A 36-year-old truck driver, Sunil Kumar, has been apprehended for allegedly pilfering iPhones from a shipment bound for Dubai at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, police revealed on Wednesday.

Kumar, who resides in Palam village, reportedly stole three iPhones from a batch of 148, even using one as payment with a taxi driver after he and his accomplice, Vicky alias Lala, failed to pay a fare, according to police.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police at IGI Airport, Vichitra Veer, stated that the theft was uncovered when a freight-forwarding company reported missing devices, triggering a police probe. Kumar confessed to the crime leading to the recovery of all stolen iPhones and his subsequent arrest, while his partner remains at large.