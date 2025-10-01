The Frozen Assets Dilemma: Financing Ukraine's Future

Luxembourg's Prime Minister, Luc Frieden, has voiced concerns over plans to utilize frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's defense and reconstruction. Before attending a crucial EU leaders' meeting in Copenhagen, Frieden acknowledged the proposals but emphasized the complexities involved in appropriating another state's assets.

"You can't just take over assets that belong to another state so easily," noted Frieden, reflecting on international legal norms and the challenges of such an undertaking. His statement underscores the need for a thorough assessment of the legal and practical implications.

As the EU explores potential solutions, Frieden stressed the importance of ensuring the feasibility of any proposals, also addressing who would ultimately be responsible for managing and utilizing the assets. This cautious approach is pivotal as discussions continue.

