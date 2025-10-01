Left Menu

The Frozen Assets Dilemma: Financing Ukraine's Future

Luxembourg Prime Minister Luc Frieden raises concerns over the proposal to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's defense and reconstruction, highlighting legal and practical challenges. Prior to a meeting of EU leaders, Frieden stresses the importance of ensuring practical implementation and assigning clear responsibility for the assets' use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 01-10-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 16:00 IST
The Frozen Assets Dilemma: Financing Ukraine's Future
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Luxembourg's Prime Minister, Luc Frieden, has voiced concerns over plans to utilize frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's defense and reconstruction. Before attending a crucial EU leaders' meeting in Copenhagen, Frieden acknowledged the proposals but emphasized the complexities involved in appropriating another state's assets.

"You can't just take over assets that belong to another state so easily," noted Frieden, reflecting on international legal norms and the challenges of such an undertaking. His statement underscores the need for a thorough assessment of the legal and practical implications.

As the EU explores potential solutions, Frieden stressed the importance of ensuring the feasibility of any proposals, also addressing who would ultimately be responsible for managing and utilizing the assets. This cautious approach is pivotal as discussions continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cracking Down on Delhi's Notorious Nandu Gang

Cracking Down on Delhi's Notorious Nandu Gang

 India
2
U.S. Government Shutdown Shakes Markets and Boosts Gold as Dollar Dips

U.S. Government Shutdown Shakes Markets and Boosts Gold as Dollar Dips

 Global
3
Naidu's Vision: Welfare, Development, and Empowerment in Andhra Pradesh

Naidu's Vision: Welfare, Development, and Empowerment in Andhra Pradesh

 India
4
Government Boosts Minimum Support Prices for Rabi Crops Ahead of 2026-27 Season

Government Boosts Minimum Support Prices for Rabi Crops Ahead of 2026-27 Sea...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025