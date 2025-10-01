Left Menu

Turkish Super Lig Club Kasimpasa Under State Trusteeship Amid Fraud Probe

Kasimpasa, a Turkish Super Lig club, was placed under state trusteeship following an arrest warrant for its owner Turgay Ciner amid a fraud and money-laundering investigation. Ciner and several affiliated companies face allegations of serious financial misconduct, with state authorities seizing control of numerous businesses.

Updated: 01-10-2025 16:01 IST
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Kasimpasa, a club in the Turkish Super Lig, has come under state oversight as an expansive investigation into fraud and money laundering unfolds. Prosecutors issued a warrant for owner Turgay Ciner, accused of crimes including fraud, money laundering, and the formation of a criminal organization.

The state deposit insurance fund (TMSF) has assumed control of several companies linked to Ciner, such as Park Holding and Silopi Electric. Ciner, a well-known figure in mining, energy, glass, and media sectors, remains non-communicative regarding these serious allegations.

Kasimpasa is known for its association with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan. The probe also encompasses transactions involving Can Holding's acquisition of several broadcasters in 2024, which are being scrutinized for potential laundering of illicit funds. As authorities continue the crackdown, significant detentions and arrests have been made.

