Debate Over Russian Frozen Assets in Aid to Ukraine Intensifies

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal has urged the use of Russian frozen assets to support Ukraine, a contentious issue amongst EU nations. With U.S. military aid decreasing, the European Commission suggests employing these funds for a 'Reparation Loan' to bolster Kyiv's ongoing war efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 01-10-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 16:03 IST
Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal has come forward with a strong statement advocating for the use of Russian frozen assets to aid Ukraine. His comments highlight a growing division among EU member states regarding this contentious issue.

Speaking ahead of an EU leaders' meeting in Copenhagen, Michal emphasized the crucial need for increased assistance to Ukraine, particularly in terms of weaponry, financial support, and overall aid. He urged the EU to maximize the use of these frozen assets to help Ukraine withstand Russia's ongoing tests of European resolve.

This call follows a proposal from the European Commission suggesting that the frozen Russian funds, sanctioned due to ongoing geopolitical tensions, be used to finance a 'Reparation Loan' for Ukraine. This comes at a critical time as U.S.-funded military support to Kyiv is reportedly diminishing, making EU support even more imperative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

