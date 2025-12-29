Left Menu

Italy Extends Military Aid to Ukraine Amidst Internal Divisions

Italy's government approved a decree to continue military aid to Ukraine until 2026. Despite internal conflicts, particularly from the League party, the aid prioritizes logistical and medical support. Italy has already sent aid worth over €3 billion to Ukraine, though it trails in aid compared to Germany.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 29-12-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 23:02 IST
Italy Extends Military Aid to Ukraine Amidst Internal Divisions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy's cabinet has sanctioned the continuation of military aid to Ukraine until 2026. This approval marks a coalition compromise within Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's administration after significant internal debate.

The political rift was vocalized by the League party, led by Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, who raised concerns over potential corruption in Kyiv and accused the new decree of furthering Russia's interests. Nevertheless, the decree emphasizes logistical and medical aid for Ukraine.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani lauded the decree as a balanced move that maintains military and political backing for Ukraine, although Italy's contributions lag behind those of Germany. Italy has dispatched military supplies to Ukraine, amounting to over €3 billion since the 2022 invasion.

TRENDING

1
Trump Aims for Swift Move to Phase Two of Gaza Plan

Trump Aims for Swift Move to Phase Two of Gaza Plan

 Global
2
Trump's Diplomacy and Russia's Allegations: A Global Tension

Trump's Diplomacy and Russia's Allegations: A Global Tension

 Global
3
U.S. Strikes Venezuelan Drug Dock: Trump's Bold Claim

U.S. Strikes Venezuelan Drug Dock: Trump's Bold Claim

 United States
4
Himachal CM Intervenes in IGMC Doctor-Patient Dispute

Himachal CM Intervenes in IGMC Doctor-Patient Dispute

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025