Italy Extends Military Aid to Ukraine Amidst Internal Divisions
Italy's government approved a decree to continue military aid to Ukraine until 2026. Despite internal conflicts, particularly from the League party, the aid prioritizes logistical and medical support. Italy has already sent aid worth over €3 billion to Ukraine, though it trails in aid compared to Germany.
- Country:
- Italy
Italy's cabinet has sanctioned the continuation of military aid to Ukraine until 2026. This approval marks a coalition compromise within Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's administration after significant internal debate.
The political rift was vocalized by the League party, led by Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, who raised concerns over potential corruption in Kyiv and accused the new decree of furthering Russia's interests. Nevertheless, the decree emphasizes logistical and medical aid for Ukraine.
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani lauded the decree as a balanced move that maintains military and political backing for Ukraine, although Italy's contributions lag behind those of Germany. Italy has dispatched military supplies to Ukraine, amounting to over €3 billion since the 2022 invasion.
