Cracking Down on Consultancy 'Loot': Maharashtra Tightens Regulations

The Maharashtra government is set to strengthen its regulations concerning the appointment and payment of consultants in various departments, announced Information Technology Minister Ashish Shelar on Wednesday.

Shelar raised concerns about private individuals occupying supervisory roles in government offices, sometimes receiving payments from multiple departments, which he termed as 'loot.' During an IT department review meeting, he emphasized the need to curb such practices.

The minister instructed officials to revise the existing government resolution to mandate that all consultant appointments be transparently reported to the IT department via a new portal. This move aims to enhance accountability and reduce irregularities in consultancy engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)