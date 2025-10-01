Cracking Down on Consultancy 'Loot': Maharashtra Tightens Regulations
Maharashtra government plans to enhance transparency in consultancy appointments and payments across departments. The IT Minister highlights issues of private individuals drawing multiple remunerations and aims to establish a portal for accountability, ensuring all consultant details are shared with the IT department to prevent misuse and financial losses.
The Maharashtra government is set to strengthen its regulations concerning the appointment and payment of consultants in various departments, announced Information Technology Minister Ashish Shelar on Wednesday.
Shelar raised concerns about private individuals occupying supervisory roles in government offices, sometimes receiving payments from multiple departments, which he termed as 'loot.' During an IT department review meeting, he emphasized the need to curb such practices.
The minister instructed officials to revise the existing government resolution to mandate that all consultant appointments be transparently reported to the IT department via a new portal. This move aims to enhance accountability and reduce irregularities in consultancy engagements.
