Delhi's Enduring Struggle: A Persistent Hub of Stolen Property

Delhi continues to grapple with significant property theft issues, with losses reportedly exceeding Rs 680 crore in 2023. The capital remains in the top three regions nationwide for stolen property, as per the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.

The recovery rate for stolen property in Delhi stands at 14.5%, notably below the national average of 29.9%. Despite steady declines in its national share of stolen goods, the city's recovery rate remains markedly low.

The breadth of stolen items—from vehicles and electronics to jewelry and household goods—underscores the diverse nature of thefts in the region. Officials emphasize that these trends reflect reporting practices as well as crime rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)